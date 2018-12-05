Panic! At the Headbanger’s Ball

Panic! at the Disco may not be known for headbanging, but that could soon change if frontman Brendon Urie has his way. The vocalist says he’d like his band’s next project to be a heavy metal album. “I always feel as though I need to be more diverse,” Urie says. “I want to do a metal project in particular. I actually just played something for my bandmates recently — we have an old song called ‘The Calendar’ and I made a metal version of it from years back.” Fans may soon get a sample of what’s to come; Urie says he’s considering posting the 90-second track on SoundCloud.

