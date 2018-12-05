These Are Forbes’ Highest-Paid Musicians

It’s a good day to be Bono as the Irish rocker and his band have topped Forbes’ list of the highest-paid musicians in 2018. U2 earned $118 million pre-tax from June 1, 2017, to June 1, 2018, while hitting the road for their 30th-anniversary celebration of the Joshua Tree and “Experience + Innocence” tours. Coming in second place on the magazine’s list, Coldplay, who brought in a cool $115.5 million on their “A Head Full Of Dreams” tour. Rounding out the Top 3 is Ed Sheeran with $110 million, who enters the list, not from touring alone, but from billions of streams of his music.

The Top Ten World’s Highest-Paid Musicians 2018

1. U2 ($118 million)

2. Coldplay ($115.5 million)

3. Ed Sheeran ($110 million)

4. Bruno Mars ($100 million)

5. Katy Perry ($83 million)

6. Taylor Swift ($80 million)

7. Jay-Z ($76.5 million)

8. Guns N’ Roses ($71 million)

9. Roger Waters ($68 million)

10. Diddy ($64 million)

See the full list over at Forbes.