Pearl Jam Previews ‘Gigaton’ Over The Phone

Posted on

A preview of Pearl Jam’s Gigaton is just a phone call away! If you dial into their special hotline, you can hear 30-second snippets of all 15 tracks from the Seattle rockers’ upcoming record set for release on May 27th. That number: 585-207-3275. After calling, there’s also the option of leaving a voice mail message for the band.

