Boner Fight for March 24th, 2020

BONER CANDIDATE #1: THEY SHOULD HAVE LEFT THE CUSTOMERS IN THERE

On Monday night, Queen City Lounge had 40 customers inside drinking and eating from a full buffet. On Tuesday afternoon, several arrests later, police boarded the place up. The Westwood bar had continued to operate as usual despite Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s order that all restaurants and bars in the state of Ohio end their dine-in services to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Assistant Police Chief Paul Neudigate said Tuesday. It was more than a risk to patrons, he added. “Now you’re putting first responders at risk because we get the information that they’re open, there’s 40-plus people inside, who knows who may have already come into contact with COVID-19, and now our first responders are having to interact with those folks,” he said. It wasn’t the first warning Queen City Lounge had received. Read More

BONER CANDIDATE #2: LET GRANDPA DIE AND GET BACK TO WORK, AMERICA

Texas’ lieutenant governor said Monday night that the U.S. should get back to work in the face of the global pandemic and that people over the age of 70, who the Centers for Disease Control says are at higher risk for the coronavirus, will “take care of ourselves.” Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick made the comments while appearing on Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight.” Patrick, 69, went on the program after President Donald Trump said earlier Monday that he wanted the country getting back to business in weeks, not months. “Let’s get back to work. Let’s get back to living. Let’s be smart about it,” Patrick said. “And those of us who are 70 plus, we’ll take care of ourselves. But don’t sacrifice the country.” A spokeswoman for Patrick did not immediately return to an email seeking comment late Monday. Patrick went on to suggest on the show that there were lots of grandparents like him and that he doesn’t “want the whole country to be sacrificed.” Read More