Pearl Jam Reacts To Miley Cyrus’ Covering Their Iconic Song

Is Pearl Jam a new fan of Miley Cyrus?
It looks like it.
Last week, Cyrus released a video covering Pearl Jam’s “Just Breathe” (which was viewed over a million times in less than three days).
👏 @MileyCyrus https://t.co/0M0RLDgYdY
— Pearl Jam (@PearlJam) October 22, 2020
Pearl Jam noticed because they retweeted the video with the “hands clapping” emoji @MileyCyrus.
Have you watched the “Just Breathe” video by Cyrus? Did you like her version?
