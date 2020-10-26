Pearl Jam Reacts To Miley Cyrus’ Covering Their Iconic Song

Is Pearl Jam a new fan of Miley Cyrus?

It looks like it.

Last week, Cyrus released a video covering Pearl Jam’s “Just Breathe” (which was viewed over a million times in less than three days).

Pearl Jam noticed because they retweeted the video with the “hands clapping” emoji @MileyCyrus.

Have you watched the “Just Breathe” video by Cyrus? Did you like her version?