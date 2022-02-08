Shutterstock

The rock feud no one expected is still going.

Eddie Vedder has subtly responded after Motley Crue bassist Nikki Sixx referred to Pearl Jam as “one of the most boring bands in history.”

Before a drum solo at a show, Vedder said, “That drum kit — that silver, beautiful machine that he is the engine of — does not need to elevate or rotate to do its job. Let me just point that out.”

Motley Crue is known for its theatrical drum sets, so this could be a jab at the band.

Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder takes another shot at Motley Crue: https://t.co/BzdRUSQH8W — Loudwire (@Loudwire) February 8, 2022

All of this sort-of bickering stems from an interview Vedder did recalling his dislike for bands like Motley Crue.

Do you think this little feud is silly? Should Pearl Jam and Motley Crue try to collaborate instead of fighting?