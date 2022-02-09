Boner of the Day for February 9th, 2022

ROUND ONE

Boner Candidate #1: LOOK, A LOTTA THESE KIDS DIED WITH COVID NOT OF COVID.

GOP Congressman Guy Reschenthaler of Pennsylvania recently said that kids who died of COVID already had preexisting conditions that caused their death instead.

via Huffpost

Boner Candidate #2: YOU AND YOUR NEIGHBORS MAY NOT SHARE A COKE AND A SMILE.

A man in Saratoga Springs, who has a Coca Cola vending machine in his driveway for his neighbors and friends to use, is being told by the city he must remove the vending machine by Friday or face a fine of $25 a day.

via Fox 13

Boner Candidate #3: YES RON, YOU ARE RIGHT. HE REACHES A LOT OF PEOPLE AND FILLS THEIR MINDS WITH RACISM AND LIES.

Florida Governor, Ron DeSantis believes that Joe Rogan “shouldn’t have apologized” about using a racist slur and comparing a Black neighborhood to ‘Planet of the Apes’ on his podcast.

via Yahoo! News

ROUND TWO

Boner Candidate #1: A FRISKY FLIER ENJOYED AN AMOROUS VIDEO.

A woman recently posted a TikTok about a man she saw on a flight who was watching porn and looking at photos of women while his girlfriend was asleep in the seat next to him.

via NY Post

Boner Candidate #2: REP. ROGERS’ OFFIOCE DID NOT IMMMEDIATELY RESPOND TO A REQUEST FOR COMMENT.

Rep. Joyce Beatty said that she recently asked Rep. Hal Rogers to put on a mask as they boarded the same train and after he refused he poked her in the back and said “kiss my ass”.

via Huffpost

Boner Candidate #3: I GOT A GRENADE IN MY ASS AND I’M NOT AFRAID TO USE IT.

A man was arrested outside of the STRAT Hotel in Las Vegas after he threatened to blow up the building saying he was “Joe Rogan 2.0” and that he “had a grenade in his a** and he wanted to fart.”

via KUTV