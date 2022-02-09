Boner Fight for February 9th, 2022

Boner Candidate #1: LOOK, A LOTTA THESE KIDS DIED WITH COVID NOT OF COVID.

GOP Congressman Guy Reschenthaler of Pennsylvania recently said that kids who died of COVID already had preexisting conditions that caused their death instead.

via Huffpost

Boner Candidate #2: REP. ROGERS’ OFFIOCE DID NOT IMMMEDIATELY RESPOND TO A REQUEST FOR COMMENT.

Rep. Joyce Beatty said that she recently asked Rep. Hal Rogers to put on a mask as they boarded the same train and after he refused he poked her in the back and said “kiss my ass”.

via Huffpost