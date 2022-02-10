Boner of the Day for February 10th, 2022

ROUND ONE

Boner Candidate #1: I KNOW THIS IS A BONER BECAUSE I DID THE SAME THING.

A man in Nebraska was arrested after he accidently set off fireworks inside of his car.

via 1011 Now

Boner Candidate #2: WELL. IF YOU HAVE TO HAVE MUG SHOT YOU MIGHT AS WELL

A woman in Kentucky used both hands to flip the ‘double bird’ during her mugshot.

via The Smoking Gun

Boner Candidate #3: MMMMM. GAZPACHO.

Georgia Rep. and American disgrace, Marjorie Taylor Greene, confused the Nazi Gestapo with gazpacho the food.

via The New York Post

ROUND TWO

Boner Candidate #1: BORED? HE WAS BORED?

A new guard at the Yeltsin Center in Russia ruined a £740,000 after drawing eyes on the painting because he was ‘bored.’

via Daily Mail

Boner Candidate #2: I WAS IN MID STREAM; I COULDN’T DO NOTHIN’

A man in Michigan lost his car after it fell into a river because he got out to pee.

via Michigan Live

Boner Candidate #3: WHEN DID THEY GET COMPUTERS IN VERNAL.

Two people were arrested in Vernal, Utah for shooting people with airsoft guns as apart of a TikTok challenge.

via Fox News