Boner of the Day for February 10th, 2022

ROUND ONE
Boner Candidate #1: I KNOW THIS IS A BONER BECAUSE I DID THE SAME THING.
A man in Nebraska was arrested after he accidently set off fireworks inside of his car.
Boner Candidate #2: WELL. IF YOU HAVE TO HAVE MUG SHOT YOU MIGHT AS WELL
A woman in Kentucky used both hands to flip the ‘double bird’ during her mugshot.
Boner Candidate #3: MMMMM. GAZPACHO.
Georgia Rep. and American disgrace, Marjorie Taylor Greene, confused the Nazi Gestapo with gazpacho the food.
ROUND TWO
Boner Candidate #1: BORED? HE WAS BORED?
A new guard at the Yeltsin Center in Russia ruined a £740,000 after drawing eyes on the painting because he was ‘bored.’
Boner Candidate #2: I WAS IN MID STREAM; I COULDN’T DO NOTHIN’
A man in Michigan lost his car after it fell into a river because he got out to pee.
Boner Candidate #3: WHEN DID THEY GET COMPUTERS IN VERNAL.
Two people were arrested in Vernal, Utah for shooting people with airsoft guns as apart of a TikTok challenge.
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.