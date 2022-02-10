Geek News on the Radio for February 10th, 2022

The Firestarter remake from Blumhouse drops it’s first trailer

The movie is planned to be a remake of Mark L. Lester’s 1984 film based on the book by Stephan King.

via The Verge

Disney+ announces the premier date for ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’

The series will be out on May 25th.

via CNN

Futurama comes back from the dead on Hulu

The fan-favorite series announced it’s revival with Hulu nearly 10 years after it’s melancholy ending.

via The Hollywood Reporter

VFX pioneer behind ‘Blade Runner’ and ‘2001: A Space Odyssey’ dies at 79

Douglas Trumbull left his mark in cinema history, and he’ll never be forgotten.

via The Washington Post

Anthony Ramos joins the cast of Marvel’s ‘Ironheart’

We don’t know who he’ll be playing yet.

via Deadline

Marvel’s ‘Kraven the Hunter’ invites Russell Crowe to the cast

The movie won’t be coming too soon, as it’s expected to release next year on January 13th.

via The Hollywood Reporter

If you’re rich, you can buy the rights to ‘Lord of the Rings’

The rights to the infamously big and influential franchise will only cost you about 2 billion dollars.

via Digital Trends