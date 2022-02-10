Sean Means Movie Reviews for February 10th, 2022

Embargoed — can’t talk about yet

Marry Me – Jennifer Lopez/Owen Wilson romance – theaters and Peacock – rating TBD

Kat and Bastian plan on getting married, and streaming the event to their fans. Shortly before the ceremony, Kat discovers that Bastian has been cheating on her.

Director: Kat Coiro

Starring: John Bradley, Jennifer Lopez, Utkarsh Ambudkar

via Rotten Tomatoes

The Sky Is Everywhere – coming-of-age drama – theaters and Apple TV+ – rating TBD

Musical prodigy Lennie Walker struggles with grief after losing her sister before meeting the charismatic Joe Fontaine. The relationship further complicates after her sister’s former boyfriend enters their story.

Director: Josephine Decker

Starring: Jason Segel, Cherry Jones, Pico Alexander

via Rotten Tomatoes

Artsies:

Jockey – horse-racing drama – Broadway – 4 stars

an aging horse jockey fights his way through his injuries and years in order to win his trainer one last victory.

Director: Clint Bentley

Starring: Clifton Collins Jr., Moises Arias, Molly Parker

via Rotten Tomatoes

Fartsies:

Death on the Nile – Hercule Poirot mystery – theaters – 3 stars

A picture perfect honeymoon on the Nile River is interrupted by a murder, and the investigation that follows.

Director: Kenneth Branagh

Starring: Tom Bateman, Annette Bening, Kenneth Branagh

via Rotten Tomatoes