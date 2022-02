Boner Candidate #1: MMMMM. GAZPACHO.

Georgia Rep. and American disgrace, Marjorie Taylor Greene, confused the Nazi Gestapo with gazpacho the food.

via The New York Post

Boner Candidate #2: BORED? HE WAS BORED?

A new guard at the Yeltsin Center in Russia ruined a £740,000 after drawing eyes on the painting because he was ‘bored.’

via Daily Mail