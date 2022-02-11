Boner of the Day for February 11th, 2022

ROUND ONE
Boner Candidate #1: YELLING ON A SCALE OF 9 OUT OF 10.
On Wednesday, a DoorDash driver was arrested at a restaurant in American Fork because he refused to wear a mask and caused a scene, yelling as loud as “a 9 on a scale of 1-10.”
Boner Candidate #2: I DIDN’T WANT TO LOSE IT.
Police stopped a man in Orem because his headlight was out and quickly discovered that he had several warrants. As he was being searched, officers found a decayed finger wrapped in a cloth inside the man’s wallet.
Boner Candidate #3: COME ON. IT’S OKAY ‘CAUSE I SAW IT ON NETFLIX.
A Florida man was arrested after he was pulled over for driving an unregistered truck and then admitted to police that he had magic mushrooms because he “saw them in a show on Netflix and wanted to try them.”
ROUND TWO
Boner Candidate #1: SORRY…YOU ARE OUT.
A transgender student at BYU was notified at her recent voice therapy appointment that the campus speech clinic would be ending all gender-affirming speech therapies because the service doesn’t align with LDS faith.
Boner Candidate #2: PUT HIM IN JAIL IMMEDIATELY. WELL, HAVE A TRIAL THEN PUT HIM IN JAIL.
Arizona Republican candidate for senator, Jim Lamon, released a western themed campaign ad that showed him shooting at actors that portrayed Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi.
Boner Candidate #3: I THINK THIS IS ILLEGAL.
Students at a high school in West Virginia staged a walkout after they were told to attend an assembly where they were instructed to raise their arms in prayer and “give their lives over to Jesus”.
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.