Red Hot Chili Peppers Already Planning ‘Unlimited Love’ Follow-Up

Red Hot Chili Peppers just announced their new album, but are already planning a follow-up!

“We’re gonna put out music by the handful,” frontman Anthony Kiedis told NME. “Literally. Don’t be surprised if another wheelbarrow of songs comes your way in the near future. … We have a lot of s**t to turn people onto.”

Returning guitarist John Frusciante said that the band has a “loose plan” for a follow-up and “recorded almost 50 pieces of music.”

While we wait for THAT music, fans can expect Red Hot Chili Peppers’ 12th album, ‘Unlimited Love,’ out on April 1.

