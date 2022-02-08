Avril Lavigne Postpones ‘Love Sux’ Tour Until 2023 Due To COVID-19 Concerns

Shutterstock

Avril Lavigne took to her Instagram to let her Europe and U.K. fans that she would be putting the breaks on her “Love Sux,” tour.

“To my fans in Europe and the U.K., I have some unfortunate news to share with you all about my U.K. and European dates. I have to make the difficult decision to postpone this tour until 2023. Due to the ongoing issues surrounding the pandemic, there are a series of travel and venue restrictions from country to country that have made the tour not possible to happen,” she wrote. “It’s not an easy decision, but it’s one that will help ensure that we are able to play every single date of the tour, put on the best show possible at full capacity, and operate in a safe environment. It really breaks my heart to have to do this, but I know it will be worth the wait,” wrote Lavigne.

