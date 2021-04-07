Pearl Jam’s Mike McCready Hates One Of His Most Famous Solos

Pearl Jam guitarist Mike McCready hates one of his most famous guitar solos.

In an interview with Guitar World, McCready said he wishes he could re-record the solo to “Even Flow” – even though it’s one of the band’s first major hits.

McCready says “Even Flow” was one of the most difficult songs to record: “we probably recorded that track 25 or 30 times, and we just never seemed to get it right.”

Pearl Jam’s Mike McCready wishes he could re-record his Even Flow solo https://t.co/jHcGKk2YvM pic.twitter.com/FrFBkgyNsb — Guitarist Magazine (@Guitarist_Mag) April 7, 2021

Pearl Jam’s debut album Ten will mark its 30th anniversary this year.

What are some of your favorite guitar solos?