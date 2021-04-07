The Offspring Drop New Song “We Never Have Sex Anymore”

The Offspring might be sharing a little too much information with their newest song, “We Never Have Sex Anymore.”

It’s the second track we’ve heard from Let The Bad Times Roll, their first new album in eight years.

Hear New THE OFFSPRING Song 'We Never Have Sex Anymore' – https://t.co/7x8lzZfWO8

The band recently revealed that the album was supposed to be finished five years ago, but frontman Dexter Holland said it “had to feel right before we wanted to put it out.”

