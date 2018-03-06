Pennywise Announce New Album ‘Never Gonna Die’

On April 20 , Pennywise will release their new album Never Gonna Die.

In fact, Jon Smith will play the newest track on LIKE IT OR EAT ME Tuesday at 12 Noon. The legendary punk band’s twelfth full-length, Never Gonna Die is the first full album of new songs with singer Jim Lindberg, guitarist Fletcher Dragge, drummer Byron McMackin, and bassist Randy Bradbury in over a decade.

Today, Pennywise have shared Never Gonna Die’s title track: a thrashing and furious look into “the seemingly immortal practice of handing down our ancient biases, prejudice, and religious dogma from each generation to the next,” according to Lindberg.

“The goal of the song is to try and get young people to finally say enough, and that the system isn’t working,” Lindberg adds. “It’s going to take a massive evolutionary shift in consciousness to change it, starting with the youth, because unless we do, we’ll just have more of the same carnage we’ve seen happening all over the world reincarnated with every new generation.”

Listen to “Never Gonna Die” and pre-order the album now

Produced by longtime Pennywise collaborator Cameron Webb (Motörhead, NOFX, Alkaline Trio),Never Gonna Die came to life in the same space where the band penned classic songs with late bassist Jason Thirsk. With their quintessential power to merge the subversive and the celebratory, Pennywise have built the album on fast-paced anthems expertly engineered to inspire radical change, personal empowerment, relentless hijinks, and reckless fast times.

Formed in the South Bay of Los Angeles—a neighborhood with a rich punk-rock history—Pennywise began in 1988. The band went on to amass an international following with their relentless touring and a melodic, high-energy sound fusing classic punk, surf punk, and blistering hardcore. Through the years, Pennywise have solidified their place in punk history with iconic songs like “Fuck Authority,” “Alien,” and “Bro Hymn” (their timeless ode to brotherhood and departed friends).

Pennywise have released 11 albums over the last three decades, including: Pennywise (1991), Unknown Road (1993), About Time (1995), Full Circle (1997), Straight Ahead (1999), Land of the Free? (2001), From the Ashes (2003), The Fuse (2005), Reason to Believe (2008), All or Nothing(2012), and Yesterdays (2014). Resolutely working outside the margins of the mainstream, the band has emerged as an enduringly vibrant staple on SoCal radio airwaves and the worldwide festival circuit.

PENNYWISE TOUR DATES

Mar 09 Boise, ID – Knitting Factory

Mar 10 Bend, OR – Midtown Ballroom

Mar 11 Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory Concert House

Mar 13 Victoria, Canada – Capital Ballroom

Mar 14 Vancouver, Canada – Commodore Ballroom

Mar 15 Kelowna, Canada – Sapphire

Mar 16 Calgary, Canada – MacEwan Hall, University of Calgary

Mar 17 Edmonton, Canada – Union Hall

Mar 19 Saskatoon, Canada – O’Brian’s Event Centre

Mar 20 Winnipeg, Canada – Garrick Centre

Mar 22 Des Moines, IA – Wooly’s

Mar 23 Omaha, NE – Sokol Auditorium

Mar 31 Chiba, Japan – Vans Warped Tour Japan 2018

Apr 7-8 Sacramento, CA – Sabroso Craft Beer, Taco & Music Festival (State of California Dohney State Beach)

Apr 28 Denver, CA – Sabroso Craft Beer, Taco & Music Festival (Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre)

Apr 29 Albuquerque, NM – Sabroso Craft Beer, Taco & Music Festival (Isleta Amphitheatre)

May 05 Tucson, AZ – Sabroso Craft Beer, Taco & Music Festival (Rillito Park Race Track)

May 12 Auburn, WA – Sabroso Craft Beer, Taco & Music Festival (White River Amphitheatre)

May 13 Portland, OR – Sabroso Craft Beer, Taco & Music Festival (Portland Meadows)