Rammstein Accused of Trivializing Holocaust

NOTE: video is NSFW (violence and probably language, but I don’t speak German. I’m just assuming it is)

Jewish groups and lawmakers are calling German rockers Rammstein out for their latest music video, where band members are dressed as Holocaust survivors with nooses around their necks. Germany’s anti-Semitism commissioner called Rammstein’s new video “tasteless exploitation of artistic freedom.” Rammstein is Germany’s answer to shock rock; they’ve recorded songs about abuse, sexual violence, and even cannibalism.