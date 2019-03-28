Beck and Cage The Elephant Release “Night Running”

Photo Credit: Citizen Kane Wayne

Cage The Elephant may have never finished their latest track, “Night Running”, without the help of Beck. Lead singer Matt Shultz told NME that he became stumped on writing song verses while in the studio, then realized he should ask the band’s summer tour mate, Beck, for help. Beck delivered; he sent back two verses in less than 48 hours and told Schultz that he had four other verses ready to go if he didn’t like them. Fans are hoping that Cage The Elephant and Beck will perform “Night Running” live when their summer tour kicks off in Washington this July.