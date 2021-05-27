News

Rammstein’s Till Lindemann to Release Solo Single, “I Hate Kids”

Posted on

Rammstein singer Till Lindemann is breaking out and ready to release a new solo song.

Titled “I Hate Kids” (or in German, “Ich Hasse Kinder”) the song is expected for release on Tuesday, June 1.

You can check out the teaser for the “I Hate Kids” music video over on Till Lindemann’s Youtube channel.

If solo Till isn’t enough for you, Rammstein has confirmed that they have been working on a new album.

What do you think of Till Lindemann’s solo work? How do you think it differs from Rammstein?

