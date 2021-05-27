Rage Against the Machine Drummer Undergoes Surgery

Rage Against the Machine drummer Brad Wilk may be taking some time away from his kit for a while.

Wilk underwent surgery to repair a torn meniscus.

Wilk shared on Instagram on Wednesday, “Torn meniscus knee surgery going down today. Got a lot of hard notes outa this knee.”

Wilk will have plenty of time to recover before Rage Against the Machine kicks off their tour in March of 2022.

