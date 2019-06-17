Rancid Announce Salt Lake Date

Legendary punk rock band Rancid are excited to announce a handful of North American tour dates in continued support of their ninth studio album Trouble Maker. The dates will begin September 14 in Pittsburgh, PA and wrap September 28 in Denver, CO, including a show at The Union Event Center on September 27th!

All dates will feature Rancid and Pennywise with special guest support line-ups that vary by city including Suicidal Tendencies, The English Beat, Turnstile, Aquabats, Iron Reagan, and Angel Du$t. All tickets go on sale this Friday, June 21 at 10 am. Salt Lake’s date will include Iron Reagan and The English Beat.

For more tickets visit, https://rancidrancid.com.