Red Hot Chili Peppers Announce 1st New Album with John Frusciante in 16 Years

The Red Hot Chili Peppers have announced the upcoming release of their first new album with guitarist John Frusciante in 16 years. Unlimited Love, which will include 17 new tracks, is set to drop on April 1st, according to the band. The album is produced with Rick Rubin.
Red Hot Chili Peppers announce first album with John Frusciante in 16 years, share “Black Summer” https://t.co/uToQUuDbZ0 pic.twitter.com/Pb8KJDnaTw
— BrooklynVegan (@brooklynvegan) February 4, 2022
Although Frusciante rejoined the Chili Peppers two years ago, the album will mark his first new recordings with the group since 2006’s Stadium Arcadium. “For me, this record represents our love for, and faith in each other,” Frusciante says. “The feeling of effortless fun we had when we were playing songs by other people stayed with us the whole time we were writing.”
The band goes on to say about the album, “Our only goal is to get lost in the music. We (John, Anthony, Chad, and Flea) spent thousands of hours, collectively and individually, honing our craft and showing up for one another, to make the best album we could. Our antennae attuned to the divine cosmos, we were just so damn grateful for the opportunity to be in a room together, and, once again, try to get better. Days, weeks, and months spent listening to each other, composing, jamming freely, and arranging the fruit of those jams with great care and purpose. The sounds, rhythms, vibrations, words, and melodies had us enrapt.”
Continuing, “We yearn to shine a light in the world, to uplift, connect, and bring people together. Each of the songs on our new album UNLIMITED LOVE, is a facet of us, reflecting our view of the universe. This is our life’s mission. We work, focus, and prepare so that when the biggest wave comes, we are ready to ride it. The ocean has gifted us a mighty wave and this record is the ride that is the sum of our lives. Thank you for listening, we hope you enjoy it. ROCK OUT [email protected]*KERS!” – Anthony Kiedis, Flea, Chad Smith, John Frusciante
“Unlimited Love” Tracklist
1.Black Summer
2.Here Ever After
3.Aquatic Mouth Dance
4.Not The One
5.Poster Child
6.The Great Apes
7.It’s Only Natural
8.She’s A Lover
9.These Are The Ways
10.Whatchu Thinkin’
11.Bastards of Light
12.White Braids & Pillow Chair
13.One Way Traffic
14.Veronica
15.Let ‘Em Cry
16.The Heavy Wing
17.Tangelo
Which one of the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ guitarists do you prefer?
