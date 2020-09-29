Remaining Soundgarden Members Up to Playing Together Again

Soundgarden’s Matt Cameron and Kim Thayill are totally open to playing together again, even though the lineup will be missing frontman, Chris Cornell.

Following Brandi Carlile’s Record Store Day release of A Rooster Says which featured Cameron on drums and Thayill on guitar, the possibility of getting the band together seems plausible.

Matt Cameron and Kim Thayil make positive noises about further collaborations in the wake of Brandi Carlile's Soundgarden-backed Record Story Day release. https://t.co/K3j2Gt7V3b — Classic Rock Magazine (@ClassicRockMag) September 29, 2020

Talking with Rolling Stone about working with Carlile, drummer Cameron said, “We felt honored that she asked us to take part in her Record Store Day project.” “We had a blast,” he continued. I think most people assume the three of us over and done with since Chris passed away, but that’s not the case. It’s nice to know that people still want to hear us play together.”

Thayill says that the band would jump at the chance to play together, saying, “Any opportunity to play with all of them again whether live or in the studio, I would embrace without hesitation.”

Carlile’s release features covers of Soundgarden’s “Black Hole Sun” and “Searching with My Good Eye Closed.”

Would you pay to see Soundgarden’s remaining members perform? Do you think they should continue without Chris Cornell?