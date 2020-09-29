News

Noel Gallagher Says There’s a Lack of Rock Stars, Criticizes Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran

Noel Gallagher, formerly of Oasis, has an issue with the lack of rock stars these days.

On a recent episode of Matt Morgan’s podcast, Gallagher runs down his problems with the music industry. Not one to hold back strong words, Gallagher said, “The biggest-selling acts are s***, whereas when I was growing up the biggest-selling acts were the best acts. The biggest band in the world was usually the best band in the world. Now the biggest thing in the world is f****** Taylor Swift. What?! F*** off.”

As far as not having proper rock stars anymore, Gallagher said, ““There’ll never be another David Bowie, there’ll never be another Marc Bolan, there’ll never be another Freddie ­Mercury, proper rock stars.” Continuing, he says, ““They’ll never be people like that because musicians will never make that kind of money and the ones that do like Ed Sheeran, f****** whatever.

Do you agree with Noel Gallagher about there being a lack of “proper” rock stars now? Who would you consider to be a perfect example of a rock star?

