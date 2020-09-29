1st Trailer For Oasis Documentary ‘Return to Rockfield’

Oasis fans are getting their first glimpse of the upcoming documentary Return To Rockfield.

The minute-long clip features Noel Gallagher returning to Rockfield Studios in Wales, where the band recorded its landmark album (What’s The Story) Morning Glory? 25 years ago.

Gallagher says “nobody realized that that was our moment”. He even has something nice to say about his estranged brother, saying “Liam’s voice is ****ing on another level on that record”.

Return to Rockfield will premiere on YouTube Music starting October 1st.

