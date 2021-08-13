Radio From Hell | The Brandon Flowers Interview

Radio From Hell sat down with The Killers’ Brandon Flowers to talk about their new album, “Pressure Machine” and the inspiration he drew upon from growing up in Utah. They discuss why he decided to write this album now and the stripped-down feel to the album.

They also listen to some of the new music from the album and break down some of the songs, including “West Hills” and “In the Car” (unfortunately, due to publishing rights, we couldn’t put the songs in the interview, but feel free to pause the interview, listening to the song, and then come back).

Brandon also talks about getting back on the road, meeting Lou Reed, and important places to dine while traveling though small-town Utah.