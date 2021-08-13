Boners

Boner Fight for August 13th, 2021

Posted on

BONER CANDIDATE#1: OH COME ON YOU BABIES; WE CAN’T LIVE FOREVER.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene tries to reason that hospitals are full with people experiencing illnesses other than COVID.

via The Hill

BONER CANDIDATE#2: DO YOU REALIZE HOW RARE THESE DIGIMON CARDS ARE.

Two men who stole rare Digimon cards from a store in Adelaide later returned to the same store to try to sell the cards.

via ABC News

 

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top