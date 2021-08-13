Boner Fight for August 13th, 2021

BONER CANDIDATE#1: OH COME ON YOU BABIES; WE CAN’T LIVE FOREVER.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene tries to reason that hospitals are full with people experiencing illnesses other than COVID.
BONER CANDIDATE#2: DO YOU REALIZE HOW RARE THESE DIGIMON CARDS ARE.
Two men who stole rare Digimon cards from a store in Adelaide later returned to the same store to try to sell the cards.
