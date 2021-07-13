News

Rob Zombie Is Building A Full-Size Replica Of The ‘Munsters’ House For Movie Reboot

Posted on

Rob Zombie is going all-out for his upcoming Munsters movie.

The horror maestro is building a full-size replica of the Munsters house from the original 1960’s TV series. He even shared a photo of the blueprints to social media, writing “I want this thing exact.”

Zombie has been scouting locations in Budapest to begin filming. No release date has been announced.

Which was your favorite – The Munsters or The Addams Family?

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top