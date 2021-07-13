Rise Against Unveil ‘Nowhere Generation’ Graphic Novel Companion

Rise Against is finding different ways to promote their latest album.

The band has announced a graphic novel companion to their album Nowhere Generation.

The band said in a press release, “This is a glimpse into the lives of the abandoned, a collection of down and out individuals coming together for a revolution; these are the stories of the ones who fight back.”

You can pre-order Rise Against Presents: Nowhere Generation now through Z2Comics.com.

CALLING ALL COMIC COLLECTORS: @riseagainst unveil ‘Nowhere Generation’ graphic novel companionhttps://t.co/3g65AB5yee — Loudwire (@Loudwire) July 13, 2021

Would you read a Rise Against comic? What do you think of the band’s latest album?