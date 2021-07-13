The Time U2 Launched Their World Tour In A Kmart Lingerie Department

U2 pulled some pretty out-there publicity stunts in the ’90s, but this one might be the strangest of all – the time they launched a world tour at Kmart.

In February 1997, the band officially announced their ‘PopMart’ tour at a Manhattan Kmart store, taking questions from reporters while they sat in the lingerie department.

One reporter asked Bono if the stunt meant U2’s music was “flimsy, constructed from cheap materials, is discountable, and ultimately disposable?” Bono’s response: “I agree with everything you say – apart from ‘discountable’.”

That Kmart store – located at 8th & Lafayette – closed down earlier this week.

