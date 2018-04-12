Royal Bliss Will Headline Pre-Game Festivities For Utah Royals FC Inaugural Home Match!

UTAH-BASED ROCK BAND ‘ROYAL BLISS’ HEADLINES PRE-GAME FESTIVITIES AT RIO TINTO STADIUM SATURDAY FOR UTAH ROYALS FC INAUGURAL HOME MATCH
In preparation for the historic inaugural Utah Royals FC home match in National Women’s Soccer League play on Saturday afternoon at Rio Tinto Stadium, Broadway Media is proud to announce that regional favorites “Royal Bliss” will provide a FREE, all-ages performance in the Stadium’s East Side “Carnival Real” before the game. This will be the first and possibly only all-ages performance by the alternative rock band in 2018. The Royal Bliss performance will begin at 12 noon MT on the State Street side of Rio Tinto Stadium, between 9000 and 9400 South, while the game – which is already expecting a capacity crowd at the nine-year-old venue, with standing room only tickets now on sale at www.UtahRoyalsFC.com or via 844.Real.Tix – kicks off at 1:30 p.m. MT before a nationally-televised audience via the Lifetime Network.
“We couldn’t be more excited to be asked to be a part of history,” said Neal Middleton, the lead singer of Royal Bliss who has performed at numerous events. “We are all huge soccer fans and already love RSL. We can’t wait to help kick off a new tradition in our great state. We just hope they will invite us back to do the national anthem for an upcoming game.”
As previously announced, triple-platinum recording artist Rachel Platten will be handling the anthem duties for the Utah Royals FC Inaugural game, and will provide a special post-game concert at field level, with the performance including her global hits, “Fight Song”, and “Stand by You.”
About Royal Bliss:
Hailing from Salt Lake City, Royal Bliss has been making their mark for years with a consistent work ethic of writing, recording, and touring that have helped build the success of the band. Their wide variety of influences from Johnny Cash to Led Zeppelin mold the sound that is uniquely theirs and cannot be denied. Their music speaks to the common man, tells a story and rocks out with a good party crowd, all the while being delivered by the inimitable deep and raspy voice of frontman, Neal Middleton.
About Utah Royals FC:
After earning road results in each of its first two games at Orlando and Houston, Head Coach Laura Harvey’s team kicks off its Utah existence this Saturday at its Rio Tinto Stadium home. Captained by U.S. Women’s National Team star Becky Sauerbrunn and led by another team USA star, Kelley O’Hara, Utah Royals FC boasts 11 international-caliber players representing seven countries – U.S.; Canada (Desiree Scott, Diana Matheson, Maegan Kelly); Iceland (Gunny Jonsdottir); Scotland (Rachel Corsie); Norway (Elise Thorsnes); New Zealand (Katie Bowen); and Australia (Katrina Gorry). Following Saturday’s home opener, Royals FC heads to North Carolina for the April 21 Lifetime NWSL Game of the Week and then returns to Rio Tinto Stadium on April 28 for a four-game homestand. Get your Utah Royals FC tickets at www.UtahRoyalsFC.com or by calling 844.Real.Tix.
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.