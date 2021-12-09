Sean Means Movie Review for December 9th, 2021

Artsies

I Was a Simple Man – Hawaiian dying-man drama – Broadway – 3 1/2 stars

“A family in Hawai’i faces the imminent death of their eldest as the ghosts of the past haunt the countryside.” via IMDB

Director: Christopher Makoto Yogi

Starring: Steve Iwamoto, Constance Wu, Tim Chiou

The Hand of God – Italian coming of age story – Theaters – 3 1/2 stars

“The story of a boy in the tumultuous Naples of the 1980s. Sorrentino’s most personal film yet is a tale of fate and family, sports and cinema, love and loss.” via IMDB

Director: Paolo Sorrentino

Starring: Filippo Scotti, Toni Servillo, Teresa Saponangelo

Fartsies

Don’t Look Up – toothless end-of-the-world satire – theaters – 2 stars

“Two low-level astronomers must go on a giant media tour to warn mankind of an approaching comet that will destroy planet Earth.” via IMDB

Director: Adam McKay

Starring: Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep

Being the Ricardos – Lucille Ball, Desi Arnaz drama – theaters – 3 1/2 stars

“Follows Lucy and Desi as they face a crisis that could end their careers and another that could end their marriage.” via IMDB

Director: Aaron Sorkin

Starring: Nicole Kidman, Javier Bardem, Nina Arianda

West Side Story – remake of classical musical – theaters – 3 1/2 stars

“Two youngsters from rival New York City gangs fall in love, but tensions between their respective friends build toward tragedy.” via IMDB

Director: Jerome Robbins, Robert Wise

Starring: Natalie Wood, George Chakiris, Richard Beymer