Geek News on the Radio for December 9th, 2021

Shang-Chi Sequel in the Works
Destin Daniel Cretton is returning to direct and write the sequel to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, currently the highest-grossing movie at domestic box offices having made $224.5 million.
101 Greatest Screenplays of the 21st Century
The Writers Guilds of America recently came out with their list of 101 Greatest Screenplays of the 21st Century. According to their list, Get Out is the Greatest Screenplay of the 21st Century. Find the rest of the list here!
Daredevil Coming Back?
Chief of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige, recently hinted in an interview that the Netflix series Daredevil may be returning in some fashion- mentioning that Charlie Cox would still be the featured actor.
Star Wars: Life Day Comic
Marvel Comics celebrated Life Day this year by releasing a one-shot comic based on the holiday. Star Wars: Life Day #1 comes from writers Cavan Scott, Justina Ireland, Jody Houser, and Steve Orlando.
