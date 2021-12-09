Boner Fight for December 9th, 2021

Boner Candidate #1: YEAH, THAT’S RIGHT. GANGS OF LUNATICS BURNING DOWN REPUBLICAN XMAS TREES ALL OVER THE CITY.

Meghan McCain is receiving backlash after she tweeted about the “lunatics running around New York City setting Fox News Christmas tree on fire”.

via HuffPost

Boner Candidate #2: OKAY. A FINE. BUT I THINK HANGIN’ IS TOO GOOD FOR ‘EM.

The South Salt Lake Company Cytozyme Laboratories, Inc. is being charged with two counts of unlawful discharge of pollutants and ordered to pay $2 million after an investigation found that they had been dumping pollutants into the sewer system.

via Fox 13