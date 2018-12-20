Sean Means Movie Reviews for December 20th, 2018

Artises:

At Eternity’s Gate – 2 1/2 Stars

Academy Award (R) Nominee Julian Schnabel’s At Eternity’s Gate is a journey inside the world and mind of a person who, despite skepticism, ridicule and illness, created some of the world’s most beloved and stunning works of art. This is not a forensic biography, but rather scenes based on Vincent van Gogh’s (Academy Award (R) Nominee Willem Dafoe) letters, common agreement about events in his life that present as facts, hearsay, and moments that are just plain invented.

Director: Julian Schnabel

Starring: Willem Dafoe, Mads Mikkelsen

Mary Queen of Scots – 3 Stars

“Mary Queen of Scots” explores the turbulent life of the charismatic Mary Stuart (Ronan). Queen of France at 16 and widowed at 18, Mary defies pressure to remarry. Instead, she returns to her native Scotland to reclaim her rightful throne. But Scotland and England fall under the rule of the compelling Elizabeth I (Robbie). Each young Queen beholds her “sister” in fear and fascination. Rivals in power and in love, and female regents in a masculine world, the two must decide how to play the game of marriage versus independence.

Director: Josie Rourke

Starring: Saoirse Ronan, Margot Robbie

Ben Is Back- 3 Stars

19 year-old Ben Burns (Lucas Hedges) unexpectedly returns home to his family’s suburban home on Christmas Eve morning. Ben’s mother, Holly (Julia Roberts), is relieved and welcoming but wary of her son staying clean. Over a turbulent 24 hours, new truths are revealed, and a mother’s undying love for her son is tested as she does everything in her power to keep him safe. Ben is Back also stars Courtney B. Vance (The People V. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story) and Kathryn Newton (Lady Bird).

Director: Peter Hedges

Starring: Julia Roberts, Lucas Hedges

Fartsies:

Second Act- not screened by me

Second Act is a comedy in the vein of Working Girl and Maid In Manhattan. Jennifer Lopez stars as Maya, a 40-year-old woman struggling with frustrations from unfulfilled dreams. Until, that is, she gets the chance to prove to Madison Avenue that street smarts are as valuable as book smarts, and that it is never too late for a Second Act.

Director: Peter Segal

Starring: Jennifer Lopez, Leah Remini, Vanessa Hudgens

Holmes and Watson-not screened yet(open Christmas Day)

Legendary detective Sherlock Holmes and his partner Doctor Watson return for a comedic take on their classic literary partnership, as they use their incredible deductive minds to solve a mystery.

Director: Etan Cohen

Starring: Will Ferrell, John C. Riley, Rebecca Hall, Rob Brydon

Welcome To Marwen-TBD

When a devastating attack shatters Mark Hogancamp (Carell) and wipes away all memories, no one expected recovery. Putting together pieces from his old and new life, Mark meticulously creates a wondrous town where he can heal and be heroic. As he builds an astonishing art installation–a testament to the most powerful women he knows–through his fantasy world, he draws strength to triumph in the real one.

Director: Robert Zemeckis

Starring: Steve Carell, Leslie Mann

Aquaman-2.5 Stars

From Warner Bros. Pictures and director James Wan comes an action-packed adventure that spans the vast, visually breathtaking underwater world of the seven seas, “Aquaman,” starring Jason Momoa in the title role. The film reveals the origin story of half-human, half-Atlantean Arthur Curry and takes him on the journey of his lifetime–one that will not only force him to face who he really is, but to discover if he is worthy of who he was born to be… a king.

Director: James Wan

Starring: Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, Nicole Kidman, Willem Dafoe, Patrick Wilson

Vice-3 Stars

VICE explores the epic story about how a bureaucratic Washington insider quietly became the most powerful man in the world as Vice-President to George W. Bush, reshaping the country and the globe in ways that we still feel today.

Director: Adam McKay

Starring: Christian Bale, Amy Adams, Sam Rockwell

Bumblebee- 3 Stars

On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee finds refuge in a junkyard in a small Californian beach town. Charlie (Hailee Steinfeld), on the cusp of turning 18 and trying to find her place in the world, discovers Bumblebee, battle-scarred and broken. When Charlie revives him, she quickly learns this is no ordinary, yellow VW bug.

Director: Travis Knight

Starring: Hailee Steinfield, John Cena

Mary Poppins Returns-3.5 Stars

Directed and produced by Rob Marshall, “Mary Poppins Returns” also stars Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ben Whishaw, Emily Mortimer and Julie Walters with Colin Firth and Meryl Streep. The film, which introduces three new Banks children, played by Pixie Davies, Nathanael Saleh and newcomer Joel Dawson, also features Dick Van Dyke and Angela Lansbury. The film is set in 1930s depression-era London (the time period of the original novels) and is drawn from the wealth of material in PL Travers’ additional seven books. In the story, Michael (Whishaw) and Jane (Mortimer) are now grown up, with Michael, his three

Director: Rob Marshall

Starring: Emily Blunt, Ben Whishaw