Geek News on the Radio for December 20th, 2018

New Hellboy Movie Trailer

Hellboy is back. Lionsgate released a first look at the upcoming adaptation of Mike Mignola’s classic noir-horror comic, showcasing Stranger Things star David Harbour as the titular demon. The trailer shows off the titular character working alongside members of the Bureau for Paranormal Research and Defense (BPRD) as they fight against monsters that threaten the world. In Mignola’s story, Hellboy also struggles against his demonic nature, and against the reactions of humans who see him as a monster. Also in the trailer: Ian McShane as Hellboy’s adoptive father, Professor Bruttenholm; Lost’s Daniel Dae Kim as BPRD operative Ben Daimio; and Sasha Lane as Alice Monaghan. Much of the action appears to be centered in England, which tracks, given that the film’s antagonist is Nimue the Blood Queen (played by Resident Evil star Milla Jovovich), a British witch who appeared in the comic arc Darkness Calls.

Read More

‘The Toxic Avenger’ Big Budget Reboot Coming From Legendary

Are your Tromatons tingling? They should be, because it’s just been announced that Legendary Pictures has acquired the rights to remake The Toxic Avenger. While original Toxic Avenger director Lloyd Kaufman was supposedly working on another sequel, it seems the plans have once again turned to remake the iconic 80’s character. While there aren’t any details on the movie, it’ll be interesting to see how they approach it – especially considering Troma who created the character are best known for being trashy and, frankly, the complete opposite of mainstream cinema. So it will definitely be different seeing the franchise get a mainstream Hollywood makeover. Of course, it’s not the first time the mutant superhero was watered down for the masses. Besides the four R-rated installments, the Toxic Avenger was also the star of his own Saturday morning cartoon show. That’s right, the horrific monster from a movie totally not for kids had a TV series called Toxic Crusaders. It was totally redesigned for a children’s audience and nearly led to a live-action adaptation also for kids. Yeah, the 80’s were weird.

Read More

‘Blade Runner’ Anime Series Coming to Adult Swim

The Blade Runner universe is expanding again with an anime series that will air on Adult Swim in the U.S. The cable channel has partnered with Alcon Television Group and anime streaming outlet Crunchyroll to produce Blade Runner — Black Lotus, a 13-episode series inspired by 2017’s Blade Runner 2049, the sequel to Ridley Scott’s 1982 classic. The series’ green light follows Alcon’s deal with Titan Comics to continue the franchise in a series of comic books, with 2049 screenwriter Michael Green and Mike Johnson set to pen. Details of the plot are being kept quiet for now, but Black Lotus will be set in the year 2032, in between the two films, and include some familiar characters from the Blade Runner universe. “I first saw Blade Runner in 1982, at age 11. It has remained one of the defining films of my life,” said Jason DeMarco, senior vp/creative director of Adult Swim on-air. “To be able to explore more of this universe, with the incredible talent we have on board, is a dream come true.” Animation studio Sola Digital Arts will produce the series, with Shinji Aramaki and Kenji Kamiyama (the upcoming Ghost in the Shell reboot) directing all episodes. Shinichiro Watanabe (Cowboy Bebop, Samurai Champloo) is a creative producer.

Read More

Joel McHale will suit up as Starman for DC Universe’s Stargirl show

The world of Stargirl just got a little brighter. EW has confirmed that Community star Joel McHale has been cast to play the superhero Starman in DC Universe’s upcoming live-action TV series Stargirl. McHale will portray the “Golden Age” version of Starman, a.k.a. Sylvester Pemberton, a rich socialite who fights crime with the help of his Cosmic Staff, a mysterious anti-gravity weapon. Starman is a member of the Justice Society of America, DC’s original superhero team, consisting of characters introduced in the ’30s and ’40s. The focus of the show is Courtney Whitmore (Brec Bassinger), a high school sophomore struggling to adapt to new surroundings. Her life gets much more exciting when she learns that her new stepfather, Pat Dugan, used to be Stripesy, Starman’s sidekick. Courtney soon digs up the old Cosmic Staff and uses it to fight evil as Stargirl, inspiring a new generation of heroes to follow in the Justice Society’s footsteps.

Read More

Issa Rae, Laura Dern to Battle Over Cabbage Patch Dolls in HBO Limited Series

Issa Rae and Laura Dern will take a page out of 1980s pop culture for HBO. The actresses have signed on to star and executive produce the limited series The Dolls for the premium cable network. The project, which is in development, will recount the aftermath of the Christmas Eve riots within two small Arkansas towns in 1983 in which violent customer outbursts erupted over Cabbage Patch Dolls. The limited series, which will be written by Insecure trio Rae, Laura Kittrell and Amy Aniobi, will explore class, race, privilege and what it takes to be a “good mother.” Dern and her Jaywalker Pictures co-founder Jayme Lemons (Enlightened) and Deniese Davis (Insecure) will also exec produce The Dolls. The Cabbage Patch riots were a series of fights at retail stores that erupted following the breakout demand for the doll brand that was one of the most coveted pop culture items of the ’80s.

Read More