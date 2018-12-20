Boner Fight for December 20th, 2018

Boner Candidate #1: I THINK WE HAVE TO BAKE THEM WITH GENDER IDENTITY

The change in name came after it was revealed that over 30 percent of female ministers in Holyrood claimed to have been victims of some form of sexual harassment. In response, the coffee shop based at the Scottish Parliament changed the name as part of an ongoing drive to reduce sexism. The traditional Christmas treats, which are often a favourite with Children during the festive period, will now be referred to as gingerbread persons under Holyrood’s insistence on gender neutrality. But Scottish Conservatives have said the move “trivialises” a serious issue of institutionalised sexism in the workplace. By making names gender-neutral, the parliament hopes to foster a more inclusive working environment for female and non-binary staff – an approach which is becoming more popular in institutions across the country. “FFS. Scottish Parliament re-names gingerbread men to tackle sexual harassment.” Scottish Conservative Equalities spokesman Annie Wells told the Daily Mail: “Surely the Scottish Parliament has got better things to do than worry about what to call gingerbread men?

Read More

Boner Candidate #2: NOW, IT’S CHASHING A CHECK WHILE BLACK.

An African-American man who couldn’t cash his paycheck at a Huntington bank in Brooklyn, Ohio, says the staff was “judging” him. Paul McCowns, 30, told CNN affiliate WOIO he recently got a new job and was trying to cash his first paycheck earlier this month, but the tellers wouldn’t cash the check, which was just over $1,000. Although McCowns didn’t specify he was being racially profiled, social media has picked up the hashtag #BankingWhileBlack upon hearing about the incident. The hashtag is very similar to those seen in the past, such as #BarbecuingWhileBlack, #BabysittingWhileBlack and #CampaigningWhileBlack, which were coined after a white person called the police on black people while they were seen doing day-to-day activities. As he was leaving the bank emptyhanded, McCowns was met by Brooklyn Police, handcuffed and placed in the back of a cruiser. When McCowns asked what was happening, the officer said the bank’s teller had called 911.

Read More