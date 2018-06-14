Sean Means Movies for June 14th, 2018

Artsies:

American Animals – 2 stars

Spencer Reinhard, Warren Lipka, Eric Borsuk and Chas Allen are four friends who live an ordinary existence in Kentucky. After a visit to Transylvania University, Lipka comes up with the idea to steal the rarest and most valuable books from the school’s library. As one of the most audacious art heists in U.S. history starts to unfold, the men question whether their attempts to inject excitement and purpose into their lives are simply misguided attempts at achieving the American dream.

Director: Bart Layton

Starring: Evan Peters, Blake Jenner

The Gardener – 3 stars

The Gardener is a documentary film which reflects on the meaning of gardening and its impacts on our lives. Shortly before his passing at the age of 86, influential gardener and horticulturalist Frank Cabot recounts his personal quest for perfection at Les Quatre Vents, his twenty-acre English style garden and summer estate that was opened to a film crew for the first time ever in 2009. Nestled amongst the rolling hills of the Charlevoix County in Quebec, Les Quatre Vents has become one of the world’s foremost private gardens. Created over 75 years and three generations, it is an enchanted place of beauty and surprise, a horticultural masterpiece of the 21st century.

Director: Sébastien Chabot

Starring: Francis Cabot, Anne Cabot,

Hearts Beat Loud – 3 1/2 stars

In the hip Brooklyn neighborhood of Red Hook, single dad and record store owner Frank is preparing to send his hard-working daughter Sam off to college while being forced to close his vintage shop. Hoping to stay connected through their shared musical passions, Frank urges Sam to turn their weekly jam sessions into a father-daughter live act. After their first song becomes an internet breakout, the two embark on a journey of love, growing up and musical discovery.

Director: Brett Haley

Starring: Nick Offerman, Blythe Danner

Fartsies:

Superfly – not screened

Career criminal Youngblood Priest wants out of the Atlanta drug scene, but as he ramps up sales, one little slip up threatens to bring the whole operation down before he can make his exit.

Director: Director X

Starring: Trevor Jackson, Jason Mitchell

Tag – 3 stars

A small group of former classmates organize an elaborate, annual game of tag that requires some to travel all over the country.

Director: Jeff Tomsic

Starring: Isla Fisher, Annabelle Wallis, Jake Johnson

Incredibles 2 – 4 stars

Elastigirl springs into action to save the day, while Mr. Incredible faces his greatest challenge yet — taking care of the problems of his three children.

Director: Brad Bird

Starring: Craig T. Nelson, Holly Hunter