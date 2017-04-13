Sean Means Reviews Movies for April 13th, 2017

Artsies:
Tommy’s Honour- 2 1/2 Stars
In every generation, a torch passes from father to son. And that timeless dynamic is the beating heart of Tommy’s Honour – an intimate, powerfully moving tale of the real-life founders of the modern game of golf.
Director: Jason Connery
Stars: Ophelia Lovibond, Sam Neill, Peter Ferdinando
Donnie Darko- 3 Stars
Director: Richard Kelly
Stars: Jake Gyllenhaal, Jena Malone, Mary McDonnell
Frantz- 3 Stars
In the aftermath of WWI, a young German who grieves the death of her fiancé in France meets a mysterious Frenchman who visits the fiancé’s grave to lay flowers.
Director: François Ozon
Stars: Pierre Niney, Paula Beer, Ernst Stötzner
Fartsies:
Spark: A Space Tail- Not Screened
Director: Aaron Woodley
Stars: Jessica Biel, Susan Sarandon, Patrick Stewart
The Fate of the Furious- 2 1/2 Stars
Director: F. Gary Gray
Stars: Vin Diesel, Jason Statham, Dwayne Johnson
Gifted- 3 1/2 Stars
Director: Marc Webb
Stars: Chris Evans, Mckenna Grace, Lindsay Duncan
Colossal- 3 1/2 Stars
Director: Nacho Vigalondo
Stars: Anne Hathaway, Jason Sudeikis, Austin Stowell
