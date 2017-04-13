News

Sean Means Reviews Movies for April 13th, 2017

Artsies:

Tommy’s Honour- 2 1/2 Stars

In every generation, a torch passes from father to son. And that timeless dynamic is the beating heart of Tommy’s Honour – an intimate, powerfully moving tale of the real-life founders of the modern game of golf.

Director: Jason Connery

Stars: Ophelia Lovibond, Sam Neill, Peter Ferdinando

Donnie Darko- 3 Stars

In a funny, moving and distinctly mind-bending journey through suburban America, one extraordinary but disenchanted teenager is about to take Time’s Arrow for a ride. After surviving a freak accident, Donnie (Jake Gyllenhaal) begins to explore what it means to be alive, and in short order to be in love, he uncovers secrets of the universe that give him a tempting power to alter time and destiny.

Director: Richard Kelly

Stars: Jake Gyllenhaal, Jena Malone, Mary McDonnell

 Frantz- 3 Stars

In the aftermath of WWI, a young German who grieves the death of her fiancé in France meets a mysterious Frenchman who visits the fiancé’s grave to lay flowers.

Director: François Ozon

Stars: Pierre Niney, Paula Beer, Ernst Stötzner

Fartsies:

Spark: A Space Tail- Not Screened

Director: Aaron Woodley

Stars: Jessica Biel, Susan Sarandon, Patrick Stewart

The Fate of the Furious- 2 1/2 Stars

When a mysterious woman seduces Dom into the world of terrorism and a betrayal of those closest to him, the crew face trials that will test them as never before.

Director: F. Gary Gray

Stars: Vin Diesel, Jason Statham, Dwayne Johnson

Gifted- 3 1/2 Stars

Frank, a single man raising his child prodigy niece Mary, is drawn into a custody battle with his mother.

Director: Marc Webb

Stars: Chris Evans, Mckenna Grace, Lindsay Duncan

Colossal- 3 1/2 Stars

A woman discovers that severe catastrophic events are somehow connected to the mental breakdown from which she’s suffering.

Director: Nacho Vigalondo

Stars: Anne Hathaway, Jason Sudeikis, Austin Stowell

