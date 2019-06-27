Sean Means Reviews Movies for June 27th, 2019

Artsies:
Echo in the Canyon – 2 1/2 stars
A look at the roots of the historic music scene in L.A.’s Laurel Canyon featuring the music of iconic music groups such as The Byrds, The Beach Boys, Buffalo Springfield, and The Mamas and the Papas.
Director: Andrew Slater
Writers: Eric Barrett, Andrew Slater
Stars: Lou Adler, Fiona Apple, The Beach Boys
Ophelia – 3 stars
A re-imagining of Hamlet, told from Ophelia’s perspective.
Director: Claire McCarthy
Writers: Semi Chellas (adaptation), Semi Chellas
Stars: Daisy Ridley, Naomi Watts, Tom Felton
Fartsies:
Annabelle Comes Home – not screened by me
Writers: James Wan (story by), Gary Dauberman
Stars: Vera Farmiga, Patrick Wilson, Mckenna Grace
Yesterday – 2 stars
A struggling musician realizes he’s the only person on Earth who can remember The Beatles after waking up in an alternate timeline where they never existed.
Director: Danny Boyle
Writers: Jack Barth (story by), Richard Curtis (screenplay)
Stars: Himesh Patel, Lily James, Sophia Di Martino
The Other Side of Heaven 2: Fire of Faith – 3 stars
Missionary John H. Groberg returns to Tonga in the 1960s with his wife and their five young daughters. When their sixth child is born with a serious illness, the Grobergs face their ultimate test of faith, only to find themselves surrounded by the love and prayers of thousands of Tongans. Barriers of inter religious strife are soon broken down as all unite in hopes of a miracle that will save the baby’s life, as well as the life of a Tongan minister’s son.
Director: Mitch Davis
Writer: Mitch Davis
Stars: Christopher Gorham, Natalie Medlock, Russell Dixon
Opening next week (Wednesday):
Midsommar
Spider-Man: Far From Home
