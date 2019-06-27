Sean Means Reviews Movies for June 27th, 2019

Artsies:

Echo in the Canyon – 2 1/2 stars

A look at the roots of the historic music scene in L.A.’s Laurel Canyon featuring the music of iconic music groups such as The Byrds, The Beach Boys, Buffalo Springfield, and The Mamas and the Papas.

Director: Andrew Slater

Writers: Eric Barrett, Andrew Slater

Stars: Lou Adler, Fiona Apple, The Beach Boys

Ophelia – 3 stars

A re-imagining of Hamlet, told from Ophelia’s perspective.

Director: Claire McCarthy

Writers: Semi Chellas (adaptation), Semi Chellas

Stars: Daisy Ridley, Naomi Watts, Tom Felton

Fartsies:

Annabelle Comes Home – not screened by me

While babysitting the daughter of Ed and Lorraine Warren, a teenager and her friend unknowingly awaken an evil spirit trapped in a doll.

Director: Gary Dauberman

Writers: James Wan (story by), Gary Dauberman

Stars: Vera Farmiga, Patrick Wilson, Mckenna Grace

Yesterday – 2 stars

A struggling musician realizes he’s the only person on Earth who can remember The Beatles after waking up in an alternate timeline where they never existed.

Director: Danny Boyle

Writers: Jack Barth (story by), Richard Curtis (screenplay)

Stars: Himesh Patel, Lily James, Sophia Di Martino

The Other Side of Heaven 2: Fire of Faith – 3 stars

Missionary John H. Groberg returns to Tonga in the 1960s with his wife and their five young daughters. When their sixth child is born with a serious illness, the Grobergs face their ultimate test of faith, only to find themselves surrounded by the love and prayers of thousands of Tongans. Barriers of inter religious strife are soon broken down as all unite in hopes of a miracle that will save the baby’s life, as well as the life of a Tongan minister’s son.

Director: Mitch Davis

Writer: Mitch Davis

Stars: Christopher Gorham, Natalie Medlock, Russell Dixon

Opening next week (Wednesday):

Midsommar

Spider-Man: Far From Home