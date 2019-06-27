Geek News on the Radio for June 27th, 2019

Avengers: End Game theatrical re-release

You may be packing your cushions to sit through Avengers: Endgame in theaters for an extra few minutes of content but how about hours of additional footage? Marvel has just released info on what you can expect once you get the cinematic monster at home. We’ve got just about a month to wait until you can first watch the film in the comfort of your home. July 30 is when the climactic event film will land on Digital in HD, 4K, and Movies Anywhere. But a bit longer for the physical release, August 13 for 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD, and On-Demand. There’s just six deleted scenes listed in the press release which makes me wonder if one of them is the scene fans will be getting if they choose to pay to see the film in theaters again. Though of note, a nice Stan Lee tribute, special sections for Iron Man, Captain America, and Black Widow, plus…Bro Thor as they refer to him.

Village Roadshow Developing ‘Myst’ Video Game Into Multi-Platform Film & TV Universe

Village Roadshow Entertainment Group has taken film and TV rights to the bestselling video game Myst, with plans to expand the existing mythology to develop a multi-platform universe that would include film, scripted and unscripted TV content. Village Roadshow will develop and work alongside the game’s original co-creator Rand Miller, as well as his brother Ryan Miller and Isaac Testerman and Yale Rice at Delve Media. Myst, released in 1993, is a first-person graphic adventure game created by brothers Rand and Robyn Miller via Cyan, the company they founded. Village Roadshow will develop Myst into content across all divisions with the studio’s entire creative team working together to adapt these projects across film and television. Under the direction of its controlling shareholder, Vine Alternative Investments, VREG recently set a new mandate with the appointment of CEO Steve Mosko to transform into a broad-spectrum content creator with an emphasis on television, streaming and other emerging distribution platforms.

‘Deadly Class’ Cancellation: Season 2 Will Not Happen On New Network

The creator of the Image Comics series which the show is based on, Rick Remender, took to Twitter to deliver the bad news on Tuesday that the series would not return for a second season on a new network. He encouraged fans hooked on the show to continue following the story in the comics themselves. “Deadly Class” premiered on the Syfy Channel in January, where it ran for a single season of 10 episodes before being canceled in June. The show’s creators promised to shop the show to new networks, including streaming services like Netflix and Amazon, but it was to no avail. The series was set in the late 1980s and followed a young new student at King’s Dominion, a secret school where elite crime families send their children to be trained as assassins. The cast included Benedict Wong, Lana Condor, Benjamin Wadsworth, Liam James and Taylor Hickson. It was produced by Remender, Lee Toland Krieger (“The Age of Adaline”) – who directed the pilot episode – and the Russo Brothers (“Avengers: Endgame”).

Marvel debuts stage plays with teenage Thor, Squirrel Girl and Ms. Marvel

Thor and Squirrel Girl are going where no Marvel superheroes have gone before: high school theater departments. Marvel Entertainment and theatrical publishing and licensing company Samuel French announced on Monday the launch of Marvel Spotlight, a new collection of stage scripts featuring Marvel characters in contemporary situations. Crafted specifically for the high school demographic, the one-act plays explore universal challenges facing today’s young adults, such as adjusting to change, the importance of responsibility and being true to oneself. “Over the last 80 years, the Marvel Universe has grown to inspire billions across the globe by telling relatable, personal stories reflecting the world outside our window,” said Stephen Wacker, Marvel Entertainment’s vice president of creative and content development, in a statement. “With these amazing plays and this uncanny group of talented playwrights, we hope to give the next generation of Marvel fans a chance to bring those stories to life and explore what it means to be a superhero right in their own backyard,” he continued.

