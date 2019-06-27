Boner Fight for June 27th, 2019

Candidate #1: A CAT ON THE LAWN? NOT IN OUR CITY.

A Utah woman wants to see change after an antiquated ordinance led her to receive misdemeanor charges for allowing her cat to lay on their front lawn. When Kate Anderson was first approached by animal control, she thought something terrible had happened to their cat. Then, the officer gave her a citation, carrying the weight of two misdemeanor charges, for letting her cat law on their own lawn. “Milo, come here!” Anderson said as she made kissy noises to her cat while it laid on their front lawn. In the Anderson household, Milo is treated like family. “He’s got a cat door, so he just comes and goes and is a cat,” Anderson said.

However, they never expected their furry feline would be the reason they were slapped with misdemeanor charges. “There he is, back at the scene of the crime,” Anderson laughed as her cat came near her and laid on the lawn. On Monday, Kate said Milo had let himself outside and was laying on their front lawn – someone then took a picture of Milo and reported it. “I just got a ticket for my cat being outside, in my yard,” Anderson said in disbelief. An animal control employee received the report and made a house call to Kate’s Murray home. They then wrote her a citation.

Candidate #2: HOW DISABLED ARE YOU?

When Kendra Muller called the accessibility center at Brigham Young University last year, she said, she was told the school didn’t have enough van accessible parking stalls for her to be assigned one. The Provo campus has only a handful of reserved spots for those in wheelchairs, she recalled the staffer saying. And, the woman added, “whoever is the most disabled gets one.” Muller, who has been paralyzed since she broke her neck at 14, had finally saved enough money to buy a special van that she could drive to class. Unsure how to respond, she asked her doctor for a note specifying she had to have an accessible stall with extra room for her to wheel out. With that, she got a space. On her way out of the center, Muller said, an employee there told her: “Consider yourself lucky.” She didn’t feel that way. “We shouldn’t have to fight over who is ‘the most disabled.’ That’s not even a thing,” Muller said. “If BYU had five students who really did need to use those parking spots, they should put in the effort to ensure all five had access.” But that wasn’t the first time Muller was left frustrated by an exchange with the center. Now, hoping to improve its support for others, she has helped to gather personal accounts from more than 40 current and former students with disabilities. They contend that the center has for years ignored or been dismissive of their concerns, pressured some freshmen out of asking for help and done little to improve the school’s accessibility.

