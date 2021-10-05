Apparently, there’s a new “All-Star” fronting Smash

Smash Mouth has confirmed that their frontman Steve Hartwell has had to leave the band because of heart issues.

Oddly, the band did not make the announcement until after having a mystery person step in to handle Hartwell’s duties.

“Steve had not been feeling well,” the band told TMZ. “[It] forced him to miss a few performances.”

Smash Mouth singer reveals hiatus from band after mystery frontman fills in: https://t.co/2gG7ZVDgNi — Loudwire (@Loudwire) October 5, 2021

The band told the tabloid that the fill-in singer was someone they knew and not permanent.

Have you ever seen Smash Mouth perform live? What is your favorite Smash Mouth song?