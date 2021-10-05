Dave Grohl admits turning off Nirvana’s music for years: ‘I didn’t want to hear that’

Dave Grohl revealed that he had moments where he didn’t want to hear Nirvana’s music.

In a radio interview on Tuesday morning, Grohl said that he spent years turning off Nirvana’s ‘Nevermind’ because it made him uncomfortable.

“There was a long time when a song would come on and I would just turn it off,” he said. “I don’t want to hear that. It would bring back lots of difficult memories.”

Now Grohl says his kids are listening to the songs, saying, “But now I’ll be driving with my kids in the car and a Nirvana song will come on, and they will start singing it and they know the words. We don’t listen to it at home, but somehow it’s become a part of their lives now, and it’s cool.”

Grohl also recalled "a really beautiful moment" he shared with his daughter Harper when she asked about Kurt Cobain https://t.co/dXpUgxubTK — NME (@NME) October 5, 2021

