Dave Grohl on Hitchhiker Who Helped Him Heal After Kurt Cobain’s Death

Dave Grohl revealed to talk show host Graham Norton last week that meeting a hitchhiker in Ireland helped him cope with the death of Kurt Cobain.
Describing the hitchhiker he saw on Ireland’s Ring of Kerry, Grohl said, “He’s in a parka, and it’s kind of maybe raining a little, and as I’m pulling up to him, I think ‘I’m going to pick this kid up.”
“I got closer and closer and I saw that he had a Kurt Cobain t-shirt on and I thought that even in the most remote area I could possibly find, I can’t outrun this thing,” Grohl added.
"I’m going to go to one of my favourite places in the world, one of the most remote areas that I can find' just to go out and soul search and find myself. So, I went to the Ring of Kerry"https://t.co/iroxNCXztp
— The Kerryman (@kerryman_ie) October 5, 2021
Grohl took this as a sign to move on and said, “So, I said ‘okay, I’m going to start over and so I started the Foo Fighters.”
Have you ever picked up a hitchhiker? How have you been able to successfully move on from something or someone?
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.