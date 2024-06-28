Smashing Pumpkins’ Rotten Apples Vinyl Release

Courtesy of Smashing Pumpkins

Smashing Pumpkins Unveil Vinyl Release of Rotten Apples Greatest Hits

The Smashing Pumpkins are set to release their iconic 2001 greatest hits album, Rotten Apples, on vinyl. Fans of the alternative rock legends can look forward to a two-LP set, dropping on August 9th, available in multiple limited-edition variants. This release offers a nostalgic trip through the band’s first decade, featuring some of their most memorable tracks.

A Decade of Decadence: Tracklist Highlights

Rotten Apples encapsulates the essence of the Smashing Pumpkins’ early years, with standout songs that defined the 90s alternative rock scene. Here’s a breakdown of the tracks included in this vinyl set:

Side 1

Siva Rhinoceros Drown Cherub Rock

Side 2

Today Disarm Landslide Bullet with Butterfly Wings 1979

Side 3

Zero Tonight, Tonight Eye Ava Adore Perfect

Side 4

The Everlasting Gaze Stand Inside Your Love Real Love Untitled

Timeless Tracks: A Closer Look at the Hits

Cherub Rock

This anthem is one of the most defining tracks from the album Siamese Dream. It captures the band’s raw energy and introspective lyricism.

1979

A nostalgic hit from the album Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness, “1979” showcases the band’s ability to blend wistfulness with an upbeat rhythm.

About the Smashing Pumpkins

Formed in Chicago in 1988, the Smashing Pumpkins have been a significant force in the alternative rock scene. Led by the enigmatic Billy Corgan, the band rose to prominence with their debut album Gish and achieved mainstream success with subsequent releases like Siamese Dream and Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness. Known for their intricate guitar work, melancholic lyrics, and a blend of dream pop and heavy metal influences, the Smashing Pumpkins carved a unique role in 90s alternative rock.

