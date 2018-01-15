Sports With Amy Donaldson for January 15th, 2018

College Basketball

Utah men’s basketball loses their fourth straight., with Saturday’s 84-57 loss the most recent. Utah women lose to both UCLA and USC. BYU men (15-4, 4-2) pound Santa Clara 84-50. BYU women (10-7, 5-1) beat Pepperdine and Santa Clara on the road.

NFL

Minnesota held on to beat New Orleans 29-24.

Jaguars upset the Steelers 45-42 (Jags were 3-13 last year)

Patriots pounded the Titans 35-14

Eagles beat the Falcons 15-10

Coming Up:

The AFC championship: Jacksonville at New England

The NFC championship: Minnesota at Philadelphia

(Both games are on Sunday, Jan. 21)

Local

Locally, former Utah safety Marcus Williams had his first career interceptions as the Saints began an impressive comeback that fell short when Minnesota QB Case Keenum hit Stefon Diggs for a 61-yard pass play that gave the Vikings a 29-24. The defender who missed the tackle was Williams, who was a second-round pick for the Saints last year.

The No. 2 Utah Red Rocks lost to No. 4 UCLA in Reno this weekend. Washington was third, while Stanford was fourth. MyKayla Skinner won the all-around (39.70), floor (9.975), bars (9.95, tie) and vault (9.95, tie). She tied for second on beam (9.825)

About a half dozen of the local reporters headed to Pyeongchang will present a panel discussion at the Utah Olympic Park at 7 p.m. Tuesday night. It’s free!

Jazz

The Jazz lost to the Hornets Friday, 99-88. Donovan Mitchell scored 35 points in the loss.

Jazz are at home today vs. the Indiana Pacers.

