Sports with Amy Donaldson for October 9th, 2017

College Football

University of Utah

Utah loses its first game – 23-20 to Stanford. Played without starting QB Tyler Huntley, and Matt Gay missed his first FG of the season (50-yard attempt). Next up: 14th ranked USC.

Utah drops out of AP poll (from 21), drops from 18 to 23 in coaches poll after loss to Stanford.

Pair of Utah recruits flip from BYU to Utes this weekend.

Utah State University

Utah State lost to Colorado State 27-14. NEXT UP: vs. Wyoming.

Brigham Young University

BYU lost to 24-7 to Boise State. Tanner Mangum was back, struggles continue. NEXT UP: Mississippi State (2-3)

Weber State University

Weber State had a bye. Next up: SUU, Oct. 14.

Southern Utah University

SUU beat Cal Poly 20-14. Next up: at Weber State

Snow College

Snow College lost 29-27 to Arizona Western. NEXT UP: at Pima Community College.

NFL

The NFL: Mike Pence stages his own National Anthem protest at Colts game, Peyton Manning number retired, and lots more. Colts win 26-23 (vs. Niners)

NFL SCORES:

Alex Smith leads Chiefs to 5-0. MVP talk. Beat the Texans 42-34.

Green Bay 35, Dallas 31

Patriots 19, Buccaneers 14

Jaguars 30, Steelers 9

Panthers 27, Lions 24

Eagles 34, Cardinals 7

Dolpins 16, Titans 10

Ravens 30, Raiders 17

Jets 17, Browns 14

MONDAY NIGHT: Vikings vs. Bears, 6:30 p.m.

MLS

SL MONARCHS earned a 1-1 draw against the Vancouver Whitecaps to win the USL regular season title Saturday. They close out the regular season on Oct. 14 hosting LA Galaxy II at 7 p.m.

Real Salt Lake didn’t play, but contract discussions with Beckerman and Rimando began. They host Colorado Oct. 15, closing the regular season Oct. 22 with Sporting KC

Baseball

Baseball postseason is underway with divisional playoffs. In Sunday’s games, the Red Sox beat the Astros 10-3; Yankees beat Indians 1-0. Four games today.

Volleyball

No. 15 Utah volleyball wins two matches this weekend including a five-set thriller at No. 9 Washington

Amy’s advice in the wake of Cam Newton’s sexist comments

Amy’s column…Chance meeting is a reminder of our influence on each other.

